Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $3,742,362.78.
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,582,092.47.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,781,154.32.
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $3,678,050.49.
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $3,568,821.68.
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85.
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.
Pinterest Stock Up 0.4%
PINS stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $477,853,000. Amundi grew its position in Pinterest by 618.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Pinterest by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pinterest by 1,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,601,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
