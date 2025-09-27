Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $3,742,362.78.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,582,092.47.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,781,154.32.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $3,678,050.49.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $3,568,821.68.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.

PINS stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $477,853,000. Amundi grew its position in Pinterest by 618.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Pinterest by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pinterest by 1,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,601,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

