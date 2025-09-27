Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $9,620,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 503.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $126.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $129.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 11,089 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,347,202.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,037.43. The trade was a 29.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total value of $257,347.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $665,925.26. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $3,821,790 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

