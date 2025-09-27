759 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April $NAPR Purchased by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.1%

NAPR stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

