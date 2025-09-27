TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $198.85 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $201.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.09 and a 200-day moving average of $160.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.