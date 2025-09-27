Marmo Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Marmo Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises 3.0% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDVV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

FDVV stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

