Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Buys 303 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

