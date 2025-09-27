ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $85.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.