Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Generac by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Generac by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Generac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Generac Stock Up 2.5%

GNRC stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.