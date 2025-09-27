Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ANB Bank increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 40.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $230.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 288.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total value of $1,874,406.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,182,132.36. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,782,048.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,184.30. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,427 shares of company stock worth $27,618,910. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

