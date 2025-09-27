Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 50 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $299.77 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

