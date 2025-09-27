Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 121.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MPWR opened at $887.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $954.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $826.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $707.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $167,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,570. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,132,538.30. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $55,594,820. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

