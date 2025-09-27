Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Corning were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $14,369,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 59,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $81.58.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,563.96. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

