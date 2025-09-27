McAdam LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $3,423,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,300. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.18. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

