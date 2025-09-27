Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,744 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $156,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after purchasing an additional 653,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PSX opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average of $120.18. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

