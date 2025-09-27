Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 23 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.09.

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total transaction of $13,268,669.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,132,538.30. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock worth $55,594,820 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $887.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $826.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $954.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

