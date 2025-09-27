2,156 Shares in Aflac Incorporated $AFL Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Aflac by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 287,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after buying an additional 142,028 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Aflac by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Aflac stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

