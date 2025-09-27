L’quentus Thomas Sells 250 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $35,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,547.40. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $140.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.80. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.32 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 21.38%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,018.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

