Carmen Amara Sells 1,500 Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,150.42. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carmen Amara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $48,495.00.

Yelp Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.71 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,202 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Yelp in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Yelp in the first quarter worth $56,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

