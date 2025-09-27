Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells 3,738 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP Maeve Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $381,004,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,523 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,599,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $110,093,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.