Insider Selling: BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $50,179.50 in Stock

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Unterman sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $50,179.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,835.50. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $172.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.240 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.510 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BlackLine by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.58.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

