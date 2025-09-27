Eileen Mary Coggins Acquires 15,000 Shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Eileen Mary Coggins bought 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,250. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mistras Group Stock Up 0.8%

MG opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. Mistras Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

