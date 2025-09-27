Christopher Mcloughlin Buys 338 Shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. This trade represents a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.1%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $289.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.62 and a 200-day moving average of $414.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.01 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Huber Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $359.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

