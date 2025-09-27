Samuel Kintz Sells 2,800 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $56,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 919,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,409,412.76. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, September 19th, Samuel Kintz sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Samuel Kintz sold 590 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $11,800.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Samuel Kintz sold 10,393 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $208,067.86.

On Thursday, July 17th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $281,500.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELVN

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.