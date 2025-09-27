Insider Selling: Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Sells $71,557.50 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) insider Erin Goodsell sold 9,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $71,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 544,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,357.50. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Erin Goodsell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Erin Goodsell sold 7,585 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $58,632.05.
Weave Communications Trading Up 1.9%
NYSE WEAV opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.75. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weave Communications
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 119.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weave Communications
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.