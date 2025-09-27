Insider Selling: Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Sells $71,557.50 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) insider Erin Goodsell sold 9,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $71,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 544,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,357.50. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erin Goodsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weave Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, September 16th, Erin Goodsell sold 7,585 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $58,632.05.

Weave Communications Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE WEAV opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.75. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weave Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 119.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.