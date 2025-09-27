Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

