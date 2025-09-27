Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.91.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $184.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

