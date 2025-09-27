Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 497 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up about 6.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $32,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $641.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.62. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

