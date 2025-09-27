HS Management Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 122,025 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 6.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $79,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4%

DIS stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average is $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

