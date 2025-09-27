Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vontier were worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 586.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 75.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vontier

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.