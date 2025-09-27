Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

