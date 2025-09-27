First American Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of UNP opened at $235.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.63. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

