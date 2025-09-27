AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4,850.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,038.00 to $4,504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,538.21.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $4,196.29 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,980.10 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,079.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3,817.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $51.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 700.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.