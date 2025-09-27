Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.12, for a total value of $1,736,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435.60. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UTHR opened at $432.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $442.01.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
