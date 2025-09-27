Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.12, for a total value of $1,736,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435.60. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $432.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $442.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $569.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

