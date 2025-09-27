Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of TransAlta Corporation $TAC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 145,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in TransAlta by 48,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in TransAlta by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 10,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TAC opened at $13.63 on Friday. TransAlta Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.78.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $451.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

