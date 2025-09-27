LVW Advisors LLC Buys 714 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $277.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $280.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day moving average of $264.74.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

