Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 465 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,725,000 after buying an additional 3,379,165 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2,957.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,168 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 177.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,736 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16,393.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $125,566,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

