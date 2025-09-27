Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.7%

GXO stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

