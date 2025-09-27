Congress Asset Management Co. Buys 19,459 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,237,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $39,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in YETI by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

YETI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

