Comerica Incorporated $CMA Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 17.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.3% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 87,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Comerica by 101.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,855,000 after buying an additional 167,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

