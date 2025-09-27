Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 3,382 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 630.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $160.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.22. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $224.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

