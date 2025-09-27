American National Bank & Trust Acquires 53 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $237.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.77 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $15,396,525.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 634,305,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,586,428,283.64. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,472 shares of company stock worth $625,997,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.02.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

