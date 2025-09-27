True North Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $440,535,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

