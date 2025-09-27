Embree Financial Group Invests $224,000 in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $368.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

