Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,766,238,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $897,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 102.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 585,084 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of GS opened at $802.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

