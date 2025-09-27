Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $368.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.