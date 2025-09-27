Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Copart by 8.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 49,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Copart by 60.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 28,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CPRT opened at $44.87 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

