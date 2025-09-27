AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

