Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 81.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 4.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:GTES opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.34 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.