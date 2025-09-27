GAMMA Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $138.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

