Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Kunlun Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KLYCY

Kunlun Energy Stock Down 6.5%

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 367.0%. This is an increase from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About Kunlun Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.