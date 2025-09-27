Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Kunlun Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 367.0%. This is an increase from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.16.
About Kunlun Energy
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
